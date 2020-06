Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated Property! - Property Id: 283787



This home has AMAZING character! Beautifully UPDATED bathroom on main floor. Walk up attic is finished for a large master bedroom. Gorgeous refinished HARDWOOD floors on main level. Finished lower level includes a rec room and bonus room! Rare to find 2 car garage.

Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283787

Property Id 283787



(RLNE5790445)