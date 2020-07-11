3510 Jones St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

3 Plex - First floor one bedroom apartment located in Midtown.



Wood floors, spacious layout, super comfortable radiant heat to keep you warm in winter. There is off-street parking off the alley in the back of the building. There is a coin-operated laundry in the basement. Located in Midtown and close to Blackstone, UMNC, UNO, Creighton and downtown. Book your showing today!



* Build your credit by renting from Wistar!

* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com