Omaha, NE
3510 Jones St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

3510 Jones St

3510 Jones Street · No Longer Available
Omaha
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Location

3510 Jones Street, Omaha, NE 68105

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Plex - First floor one bedroom apartment located in Midtown.

Wood floors, spacious layout, super comfortable radiant heat to keep you warm in winter. There is off-street parking off the alley in the back of the building. There is a coin-operated laundry in the basement. Located in Midtown and close to Blackstone, UMNC, UNO, Creighton and downtown. Book your showing today!

* Build your credit by renting from Wistar!
* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Jones St have any available units?
3510 Jones St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 3510 Jones St currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Jones St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Jones St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Jones St is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Jones St offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Jones St offers parking.
Does 3510 Jones St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Jones St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Jones St have a pool?
No, 3510 Jones St does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Jones St have accessible units?
No, 3510 Jones St does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Jones St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Jones St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Jones St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Jones St does not have units with air conditioning.
