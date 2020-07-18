All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 14712 Orchard Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
14712 Orchard Cir
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14712 Orchard Cir

14712 Orchard Circle · (402) 292-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

14712 Orchard Circle, Omaha, NE 68137
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14712 Orchard Cir · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Millard Duplex - This charming home has a spacious floor plan and newer paint, with lots of unique details including a finished basement, large partially covered deck, and fireplace! No backyard neighbors, and nearby parks and walking trails offer privacy and nature! I'm sorry, but no pets are allowed in this home.

Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.

View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals

*This house is not approved for housing assistance.

*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14712 Orchard Cir have any available units?
14712 Orchard Cir has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 14712 Orchard Cir have?
Some of 14712 Orchard Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14712 Orchard Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14712 Orchard Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14712 Orchard Cir pet-friendly?
No, 14712 Orchard Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 14712 Orchard Cir offer parking?
No, 14712 Orchard Cir does not offer parking.
Does 14712 Orchard Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14712 Orchard Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14712 Orchard Cir have a pool?
No, 14712 Orchard Cir does not have a pool.
Does 14712 Orchard Cir have accessible units?
No, 14712 Orchard Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14712 Orchard Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14712 Orchard Cir has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 14712 Orchard Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harrisburg Apartments
9424 Holmes Plz
Omaha, NE 68127
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz
Omaha, NE 68144
Howard Street
7520 Howard St
Omaha, NE 68114
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave
Omaha, NE 68134
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz
Omaha, NE 68137
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Club at Highland Park Apartments
11402 Evans St
Omaha, NE 68164
Broadmoor63
2323 South 63rd Circle
Omaha, NE 68106

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Blair, NEGretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple Village
Columbus ParkOld Market
BlackstoneLeavenworth

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity