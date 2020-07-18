14712 Orchard Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious Millard Duplex - This charming home has a spacious floor plan and newer paint, with lots of unique details including a finished basement, large partially covered deck, and fireplace! No backyard neighbors, and nearby parks and walking trails offer privacy and nature! I'm sorry, but no pets are allowed in this home.



*This house is not approved for housing assistance.



*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906791)