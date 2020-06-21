All apartments in Omaha
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

1339 South 22nd Street

1339 South 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 South 22nd Street, Omaha, NE 68108
Columbus Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Cute home containing three bedrooms, one bathroom offering hardwood floors throughout. Main floor also offers a living room, kitchen, dining area and one bedroom. Upper floor offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. Home also offer unfinished basement. [Dryer is available, but not washer]

Off street parking is available and a shed is located in the backyard. [No garage is available]

Quick commute to other shopping, restaurant and recreational areas.

Local Schools:

Liberty Elementary School (Pre-K-6) - 0.6 mile
Norris Middle School (7-8) - 2.3 miles
Omaha Central High School (9-12) - 0.9 mile

Rental Terms: Rent: $935, Security Deposit: $935, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 South 22nd Street have any available units?
1339 South 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 1339 South 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1339 South 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 South 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1339 South 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 1339 South 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1339 South 22nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1339 South 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 South 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 South 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1339 South 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1339 South 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1339 South 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 South 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 South 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 South 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 South 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
