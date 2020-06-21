1339 South 22nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Cute home containing three bedrooms, one bathroom offering hardwood floors throughout. Main floor also offers a living room, kitchen, dining area and one bedroom. Upper floor offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. Home also offer unfinished basement. [Dryer is available, but not washer]



Off street parking is available and a shed is located in the backyard. [No garage is available]



Quick commute to other shopping, restaurant and recreational areas.



Local Schools:



Liberty Elementary School (Pre-K-6) - 0.6 mile

Norris Middle School (7-8) - 2.3 miles

Omaha Central High School (9-12) - 0.9 mile



Rental Terms: Rent: $935, Security Deposit: $935, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.