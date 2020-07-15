All apartments in Lincoln
7821 Hayek Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

7821 Hayek Drive

7821 Hayek Drive · (531) 500-4975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7821 Hayek Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7821 Hayek Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7821 Hayek Drive Available 08/07/20 Luxury Townhomes - Luxury town homes available in the rapidly growing southeast Lincoln area. These beautiful town homes are in the Woodlands at Yankee Hill subdivision located within half a mile from St. Michael's church/school, the brand new Moore Middle School, and the brand new Copple Family YMCA in southeast Lincoln (84th and Yankee Hill area).

Contact Ponce Property Management if you have any further questions or Like/Follow us on Facebook as we update you with progress on these town homes.

Style: Ranch Townhome
Square Feet: 2400 Sq. Ft. (Basement Finished)
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3

Features:
*Covered Deck *High-end Interior Finishes
*Walk-in Closet *Mud Area Built-In *Stainless Steel Appliances
*Lawn Service Included *Snow Removal Included *Cable Ready
*Pet-Friendly *Many More

Note: Owner pays for snow removal, and lawn care. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, and cable if desired. Background check and credit score applications required.

(RLNE3100765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 Hayek Drive have any available units?
7821 Hayek Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 7821 Hayek Drive have?
Some of 7821 Hayek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 Hayek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7821 Hayek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 Hayek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7821 Hayek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7821 Hayek Drive offer parking?
No, 7821 Hayek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7821 Hayek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7821 Hayek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 Hayek Drive have a pool?
No, 7821 Hayek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7821 Hayek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7821 Hayek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 Hayek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7821 Hayek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
