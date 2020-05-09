3093 Vine St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

What an amazingly bright home!



It boasts some large common space, plenty of off street and side street parking. Glass top stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave! Central heat and air. Washer and dryer are already hooked up and ready to go!



Located between UNL campuses and directly on the bus route!



Close to several LPS schools for families with children!



Trash included! Lawn care and snow removal $45 per month.



Applications online at rent.LNKhousing.com - view other available properties at www.LNKhousing.com or follow us on Facebook!



Sorry, no Lincoln Housing Authority Section 8 or other subsidized housing accepted. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4261488)