Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

3093 Vine St

3093 Vine Street · (402) 304-4343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3093 Vine Street, Lincoln, NE 68503
Hartley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
What an amazingly bright home!

It boasts some large common space, plenty of off street and side street parking. Glass top stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave! Central heat and air. Washer and dryer are already hooked up and ready to go!

Located between UNL campuses and directly on the bus route!

Close to several LPS schools for families with children!

Trash included! Lawn care and snow removal $45 per month.

Applications online at rent.LNKhousing.com - view other available properties at www.LNKhousing.com or follow us on Facebook!

Sorry, no Lincoln Housing Authority Section 8 or other subsidized housing accepted. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4261488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3093 Vine St have any available units?
3093 Vine St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 3093 Vine St have?
Some of 3093 Vine St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3093 Vine St currently offering any rent specials?
3093 Vine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3093 Vine St pet-friendly?
No, 3093 Vine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 3093 Vine St offer parking?
Yes, 3093 Vine St does offer parking.
Does 3093 Vine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3093 Vine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3093 Vine St have a pool?
No, 3093 Vine St does not have a pool.
Does 3093 Vine St have accessible units?
No, 3093 Vine St does not have accessible units.
Does 3093 Vine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3093 Vine St has units with dishwashers.
