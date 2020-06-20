1221 W Plum

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available 06/15/20 Manufactured Home Community - Property Id: 282714



BRAND NEW HOMES AVAILABLE END OF MAY!

CALL ME would love to show you a home. We are excited to show you our wonderful community.

Welcome to Harbour West, where everyone is recognized with respect and warmth from our professionally managed and beautifully maintained community.

Your brand new home will include; off-street parking, a yard, a front and back deck, and skirting of your home.

The interior of the home includes drywall throughout, kitchen appliances and a separate laundry room.

Please call our Sales and Leasing Agent Shelly at 402-438-1717 to discuss all the options available to make your dream of home ownership come true.

Our community is located at 1440 West Plum Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68522

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282714

Property Id 282714



(RLNE5791208)