Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1221 W Plum

1221 West Plum Street · No Longer Available
Location

1221 West Plum Street, Lincoln, NE 68522
West A

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 06/15/20 Manufactured Home Community - Property Id: 282714

BRAND NEW HOMES AVAILABLE END OF MAY!
CALL ME would love to show you a home. We are excited to show you our wonderful community.
Welcome to Harbour West, where everyone is recognized with respect and warmth from our professionally managed and beautifully maintained community.
Your brand new home will include; off-street parking, a yard, a front and back deck, and skirting of your home.
The interior of the home includes drywall throughout, kitchen appliances and a separate laundry room.
Please call our Sales and Leasing Agent Shelly at 402-438-1717 to discuss all the options available to make your dream of home ownership come true.
Our community is located at 1440 West Plum Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68522
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282714
Property Id 282714

(RLNE5791208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 W Plum have any available units?
1221 W Plum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln, NE.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 W Plum have?
Some of 1221 W Plum's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 W Plum currently offering any rent specials?
1221 W Plum isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 W Plum pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 W Plum is pet friendly.
Does 1221 W Plum offer parking?
Yes, 1221 W Plum does offer parking.
Does 1221 W Plum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 W Plum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 W Plum have a pool?
No, 1221 W Plum does not have a pool.
Does 1221 W Plum have accessible units?
No, 1221 W Plum does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 W Plum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 W Plum has units with dishwashers.
