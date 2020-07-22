Williston Garden Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Williston Garden Apartment Homes offers the perfect mix of convenience, style, and amenities to meet your rental needs. Choosing an apartment in Williston, ND, that’s part of our Williston Garden means you’ll have a cozy home, a friendly community, and live in the heart of the city. You’ll love being close to work, school, dining, shopping and entertainment.



Select from one, two, and three-bedroom apartments designed with you in mind. Whether you love to cook or prefer to reheat leftovers from your favorite bistro, you'll love our modern kitchens with a full suite of stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, eat-in space and breakfast bars. Every home has its own washer and dryer, and you will have plenty of room in our walk-in closets to store all your belongings. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee or dinner alfresco on your private patio or balcony.



Our landscaped courtyard has a playground, picnic space, and outdoor grills. When you want to get some exercise, you don't have to go any farther than our well-appointed fitness center. To unwind, hang out in the common room, which has a pool table, fireplace, and a full kitchen. At Williston Garden, your security is also important to us. When you rent an apartment, you will enjoy inside mailboxes, an electronic key system, and garage parkin. Our buildings have elevators, a security system, and onsite property managers. As a pet-friendly apartment community, we welcome your furry family members, too.



Our location on 42nd Street, just east of US 2, puts you near work and school. Pick up your daily necessities at Albertsons or Cash Wise Foods, which are both nearby. If you're looking for great places to dine, you'll have many choices within a short drive. Explore Hawaiian cuisine at Hula Fire Grill, or enjoy some Japanese fair at Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro. Peter Palace and Dakota Farms restaurant are other options. You’ll love local attractions like golf courses, Williston's Grand Theatre, and the Fort Union Trading Post. We're also an easy commute to Williston State College. You will love the easy access to the Sloulin Field International Airport and Williston's Amtrak station. Williston's location is in the heart of the Bakken oil formation.