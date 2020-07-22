All apartments in Williston
Find more places like Williston Garden Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williston, ND
/
Williston Garden Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:52 PM

Williston Garden Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
10 42nd St E · (701) 409-2897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Williston
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 42nd St E, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2111 · Avail. now

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 4111 · Avail. now

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3204 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 3307 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Unit 3212 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Williston Garden Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Williston Garden Apartment Homes offers the perfect mix of convenience, style, and amenities to meet your rental needs. Choosing an apartment in Williston, ND, that’s part of our Williston Garden means you’ll have a cozy home, a friendly community, and live in the heart of the city. You’ll love being close to work, school, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Select from one, two, and three-bedroom apartments designed with you in mind. Whether you love to cook or prefer to reheat leftovers from your favorite bistro, you'll love our modern kitchens with a full suite of stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, eat-in space and breakfast bars. Every home has its own washer and dryer, and you will have plenty of room in our walk-in closets to store all your belongings. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee or dinner alfresco on your private patio or balcony.

Our landscaped courtyard has a playground, picnic space, and outdoor grills. When you want to get some exercise, you don't have to go any farther than our well-appointed fitness center. To unwind, hang out in the common room, which has a pool table, fireplace, and a full kitchen. At Williston Garden, your security is also important to us. When you rent an apartment, you will enjoy inside mailboxes, an electronic key system, and garage parkin. Our buildings have elevators, a security system, and onsite property managers. As a pet-friendly apartment community, we welcome your furry family members, too.

Our location on 42nd Street, just east of US 2, puts you near work and school. Pick up your daily necessities at Albertsons or Cash Wise Foods, which are both nearby. If you're looking for great places to dine, you'll have many choices within a short drive. Explore Hawaiian cuisine at Hula Fire Grill, or enjoy some Japanese fair at Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro. Peter Palace and Dakota Farms restaurant are other options. You’ll love local attractions like golf courses, Williston's Grand Theatre, and the Fort Union Trading Post. We're also an easy commute to Williston State College. You will love the easy access to the Sloulin Field International Airport and Williston's Amtrak station. Williston's location is in the heart of the Bakken oil formation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35/monthly per pet
restrictions: Max weight 70 lb each, Breed Restriction Apply; German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Husky, Presa Canario, Akita, Straffordshire Terrier, American Bull dog, Karelien Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Rentable Garages $85.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Williston Garden Apartments have any available units?
Williston Garden Apartments has 11 units available starting at $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Williston Garden Apartments have?
Some of Williston Garden Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Williston Garden Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Williston Garden Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Williston Garden Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Williston Garden Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Williston Garden Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Williston Garden Apartments offers parking.
Does Williston Garden Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Williston Garden Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Williston Garden Apartments have a pool?
No, Williston Garden Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Williston Garden Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Williston Garden Apartments has accessible units.
Does Williston Garden Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Williston Garden Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Williston Garden Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Williston Garden Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Williston Garden Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockridge Apartment Homes
2915 26th Street West #101
Williston, ND 58801
The Retreat Apartments
3602 7th St W
Williston, ND 58801
Eagles Landing Apartments
206 32nd St E #115
Williston, ND 58801
Dakota Commons
123 30th St E
Williston, ND 58801
University Commons
3108 3rd Ave E
Williston, ND 58801
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E
Williston, ND 58801
Dakota Ridge
5963 Highway 85
Williston, ND 58801
Regency Apartments
4010 7th Ave E
Williston, ND 58801

Similar Pages

Williston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWilliston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Williston Apartments with ParkingWilliston Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Williston Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sidney, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity