Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:55 PM

Windscape

1508 Bison Drive · (701) 401-9545
Rent Special
Enjoy one month FREE! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability are subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details!.
Location

1508 Bison Drive, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 719 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 818 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1067 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windscape.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
24hr gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Williston is known as a pleasant prairie town that serves as a local hub for business, entertainment and development. If you’re seeking an apartment in Williston, ND situated just minutes away from everything you need, you’ll love Windscape Apartment Homes.

Our comfortable, stylish homes are part of a supportive community that offers a wide array of convenient amenities. At Windscape , choose from one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans so that you can select the home that best fits your needs and budget. Plenty of natural light floods your living space thanks to the large windows, and you’ll appreciate your modern kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. There’s plenty of room to store your belongings in the spacious closets and you’ll appreciate special touches like the modern flooring, ceiling fans and air conditioning.

When you choose our community as your new home, you’ll have the advantage of both responsive onsite management and a professional maintenance team to take care of your residential needs. An onsite laundry facility is available for your convenience so that necessary chore is just a bit easier. Get into shape with our 24-hour fitness center, complete with cardio machines and weights, or by shooting some hoops on our onsite court. After a good workout, get together with some neighbors for a BBQ in our community picnic area. Our pet-friendly apartment community offers plenty of green space for your furry family members.

Whether you want to live near your job, your kids’ schools, or a wide variety of dining and shopping options, you’ll be pleased with the location of Windscape Apartment Homes. If you work in the local oil fields, at Williston State College, or at Walmart, your daily commute will be easy from Windscape, located just north of US 2. During your days off, hunt at nearby Little Missouri Grassland or hike the trails at Theodore Roosevelt National Park. For indoor entertainment, check out the Williston Area Rec Center with its indoor water park and surfing simulator, batting cages, and games. If you’re looking for a great meal, try Famous Dave’s BBQ or Lonnie’s Roadhouse Cafe.

Give us a call so our professional staff can set up your personal tour. We’d love to show you around our community and give you a closer look at our individual apartments. Windscape Apartment Homes offers all the conveniences and amenities that make a Williston apartment a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 (one-time)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 50 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windscape have any available units?
Windscape has 12 units available starting at $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windscape have?
Some of Windscape's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windscape currently offering any rent specials?
Windscape is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy one month FREE! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability are subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details!.
Is Windscape pet-friendly?
Yes, Windscape is pet friendly.
Does Windscape offer parking?
Yes, Windscape offers parking.
Does Windscape have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windscape does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windscape have a pool?
No, Windscape does not have a pool.
Does Windscape have accessible units?
No, Windscape does not have accessible units.
Does Windscape have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windscape has units with dishwashers.
Does Windscape have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windscape has units with air conditioning.
