Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities basketball court courtyard 24hr gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly

Williston is known as a pleasant prairie town that serves as a local hub for business, entertainment and development. If you’re seeking an apartment in Williston, ND situated just minutes away from everything you need, you’ll love Windscape Apartment Homes.



Our comfortable, stylish homes are part of a supportive community that offers a wide array of convenient amenities. At Windscape , choose from one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans so that you can select the home that best fits your needs and budget. Plenty of natural light floods your living space thanks to the large windows, and you’ll appreciate your modern kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. There’s plenty of room to store your belongings in the spacious closets and you’ll appreciate special touches like the modern flooring, ceiling fans and air conditioning.



When you choose our community as your new home, you’ll have the advantage of both responsive onsite management and a professional maintenance team to take care of your residential needs. An onsite laundry facility is available for your convenience so that necessary chore is just a bit easier. Get into shape with our 24-hour fitness center, complete with cardio machines and weights, or by shooting some hoops on our onsite court. After a good workout, get together with some neighbors for a BBQ in our community picnic area. Our pet-friendly apartment community offers plenty of green space for your furry family members.



Whether you want to live near your job, your kids’ schools, or a wide variety of dining and shopping options, you’ll be pleased with the location of Windscape Apartment Homes. If you work in the local oil fields, at Williston State College, or at Walmart, your daily commute will be easy from Windscape, located just north of US 2. During your days off, hunt at nearby Little Missouri Grassland or hike the trails at Theodore Roosevelt National Park. For indoor entertainment, check out the Williston Area Rec Center with its indoor water park and surfing simulator, batting cages, and games. If you’re looking for a great meal, try Famous Dave’s BBQ or Lonnie’s Roadhouse Cafe.



Give us a call so our professional staff can set up your personal tour. We’d love to show you around our community and give you a closer look at our individual apartments. Windscape Apartment Homes offers all the conveniences and amenities that make a Williston apartment a home.