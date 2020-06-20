Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

4804-38 South College Road Available 08/21/20 4804-38 South College Road - You can't beat this price. Two-story 3 bedroom townhome with 1300 square feet for only $1,200 a month. The townhome has one bedroom on the first level and two additional rooms on the upper level. The property also has a back patio with an outside storage closet. Monthly HVAC filters, lawn care and trash service included.



Pictures are for floor plan only. Cosmetic difference have been made. The flooring on the first level has been updated and is no longer carpet.



No Pets Allowed



