4804-38 South College Road.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4804-38 South College Road

4804 S College Rd · (910) 799-2700 ext. 203
Location

4804 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4804-38 South College Road · Avail. Aug 21

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4804-38 South College Road Available 08/21/20 4804-38 South College Road - You can't beat this price. Two-story 3 bedroom townhome with 1300 square feet for only $1,200 a month. The townhome has one bedroom on the first level and two additional rooms on the upper level. The property also has a back patio with an outside storage closet. Monthly HVAC filters, lawn care and trash service included.

Pictures are for floor plan only. Cosmetic difference have been made. The flooring on the first level has been updated and is no longer carpet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4804-38 South College Road have any available units?
4804-38 South College Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4804-38 South College Road have?
Some of 4804-38 South College Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804-38 South College Road currently offering any rent specials?
4804-38 South College Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804-38 South College Road pet-friendly?
No, 4804-38 South College Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 4804-38 South College Road offer parking?
No, 4804-38 South College Road does not offer parking.
Does 4804-38 South College Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804-38 South College Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804-38 South College Road have a pool?
No, 4804-38 South College Road does not have a pool.
Does 4804-38 South College Road have accessible units?
No, 4804-38 South College Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4804-38 South College Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804-38 South College Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4804-38 South College Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4804-38 South College Road has units with air conditioning.

