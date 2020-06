Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable home with character and charm. Brand new granite counter tops in bath, , fresh & cheery paint colors and a few other odds and ends will make this the perfect niche for you to call home! The location can't be beat and the charm of this cozy space is sure to impress your friends! stack unit washer/dryer for added convenience.