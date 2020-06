Amenities

patio / balcony parking ceiling fan elevator internet access furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

9th floor one bedroom fully furnished unit with beautiful river view. Two elevators, security building, balcony. Monthly rental rate includes utilities with $75/mo for electric, any overage to be paid by tenant. Cable and internet is included. If one year lease, a parking pass allows for parking behind building on a first come basis. If less than a year, tenant must pay for parking in one of the local parking lots or decks.