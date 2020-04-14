All apartments in Westport
2395 Lake Shore Road S
2395 Lake Shore Road S

2395 Lake Shore Road South · No Longer Available
Location

2395 Lake Shore Road South, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Denver location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent with a 2 car garage and fenced in yard. This single story house has a great layout and ample storage. Public boat access to Lake Norman are just minutes away.
Small dog ok with $500 pet fee. There is a $50 application fee per person, 18 and over. Credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. St. James Elementary and North Lincoln School Districts. Contact listing agent for information. Available 2/8/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2395 Lake Shore Road S have any available units?
2395 Lake Shore Road S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 2395 Lake Shore Road S have?
Some of 2395 Lake Shore Road S's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2395 Lake Shore Road S currently offering any rent specials?
2395 Lake Shore Road S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2395 Lake Shore Road S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2395 Lake Shore Road S is pet friendly.
Does 2395 Lake Shore Road S offer parking?
Yes, 2395 Lake Shore Road S offers parking.
Does 2395 Lake Shore Road S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2395 Lake Shore Road S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2395 Lake Shore Road S have a pool?
No, 2395 Lake Shore Road S does not have a pool.
Does 2395 Lake Shore Road S have accessible units?
No, 2395 Lake Shore Road S does not have accessible units.
Does 2395 Lake Shore Road S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2395 Lake Shore Road S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2395 Lake Shore Road S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2395 Lake Shore Road S does not have units with air conditioning.
