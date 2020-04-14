2395 Lake Shore Road S

Amenities
Great Denver location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent with a 2 car garage and fenced in yard. This single story house has a great layout and ample storage. Public boat access to Lake Norman are just minutes away.
Small dog ok with $500 pet fee. There is a $50 application fee per person, 18 and over. Credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. St. James Elementary and North Lincoln School Districts. Contact listing agent for information. Available 2/8/2020