2395 Lake Shore Road S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Denver location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent with a 2 car garage and fenced in yard. This single story house has a great layout and ample storage. Public boat access to Lake Norman are just minutes away.

Small dog ok with $500 pet fee. There is a $50 application fee per person, 18 and over. Credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. St. James Elementary and North Lincoln School Districts. Contact listing agent for information. Available 2/8/2020