Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Cute Country setting Ranch home in Desirable Wesley Chapel Area. Home has open family, kitchen and dining area. Some new Stainless Steel Appliances. Updated paint throughout. The cottage home has 2 large bedrooms. over 1.2 acres of wide open space in this cute home. Shared Drive, home sites on private lot and lots of space in the back yard areas. Contact Prism Properties & Development at (704) 628-7096 or www.prismpd.com