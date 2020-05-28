150 Blakeford Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous home is sure to impress! Features include hardwood and tile flooring, upgraded lighting fixtures, a formal dining room, a first-floor study/office/formal living room, a butler's pantry with walk-in food storage, a mud room with built-ins, and crown molding. The kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, and a breakfast bar island flows into the breakfast area and the family room with a fireplace. All four bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a bonus room and the laundry room. Two of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath with a dual sink vanity. The master suite boasts a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a shower. The deck extends the living space outdoors. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and US-64/US-264.