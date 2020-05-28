All apartments in Wendell
150 Blakeford Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

150 Blakeford Drive

150 Blakeford Drive · (330) 310-1743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Blakeford Drive, Wendell, NC 27591

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3126 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
This gorgeous home is sure to impress! Features include hardwood and tile flooring, upgraded lighting fixtures, a formal dining room, a first-floor study/office/formal living room, a butler's pantry with walk-in food storage, a mud room with built-ins, and crown molding. The kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, and a breakfast bar island flows into the breakfast area and the family room with a fireplace. All four bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a bonus room and the laundry room. Two of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath with a dual sink vanity. The master suite boasts a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a shower. The deck extends the living space outdoors. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and US-64/US-264.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Blakeford Drive have any available units?
150 Blakeford Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Blakeford Drive have?
Some of 150 Blakeford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Blakeford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Blakeford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Blakeford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 Blakeford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wendell.
Does 150 Blakeford Drive offer parking?
No, 150 Blakeford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 150 Blakeford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Blakeford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Blakeford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 150 Blakeford Drive has a pool.
Does 150 Blakeford Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Blakeford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Blakeford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Blakeford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Blakeford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Blakeford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
