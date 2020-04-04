All apartments in Wendell
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:55 AM

14 Deer Lake Trail

14 Deer Lake Trail · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Deer Lake Trail, Wendell, NC 27591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14 Deer Lake Trail C NC · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,580 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5554667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Deer Lake Trail have any available units?
14 Deer Lake Trail has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Deer Lake Trail have?
Some of 14 Deer Lake Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Deer Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14 Deer Lake Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Deer Lake Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14 Deer Lake Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wendell.
Does 14 Deer Lake Trail offer parking?
No, 14 Deer Lake Trail does not offer parking.
Does 14 Deer Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Deer Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Deer Lake Trail have a pool?
Yes, 14 Deer Lake Trail has a pool.
Does 14 Deer Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 14 Deer Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Deer Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Deer Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Deer Lake Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Deer Lake Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Equal Housing Opportunity