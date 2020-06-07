All apartments in Weddington
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:51 PM

6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane

6020 Hampstead Pond Ln · (980) 282-8567
Location

6020 Hampstead Pond Ln, Weddington, NC 28104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New Beautiful 4 BR 3.5 BA 2-Story Open Floor Plan home in Convenient Matthews! Steps away from Syskey YMCA, shopping, dining and entertaining. Double door Master. Master Bath with Walk-in Shower. Good sized 2nd floor Secondary BRs with shared Full Bathroom. 390 sqf Third floor suite can be used as bedroom, playroom and office. Gourmet Kitchen with Huge Island. Numerous windows. Easy Access to 485. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. New refrigerator and Blind in bedrooms will be intaled. GPS ADDRESS: 1501 McKee Rd, Matthews, NC 28105. To community: From 485, take Exit 57 and head north on Hwy 16, Providence Road. Turn right onto McKee Road and travel about 4 miles. Turn right onto Hampstead Pond Lane and the home will be the fourth home on your right

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane have any available units?
6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane have?
Some of 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane does offer parking.
Does 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane have a pool?
No, 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane have accessible units?
No, 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
