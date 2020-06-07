6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand New Beautiful 4 BR 3.5 BA 2-Story Open Floor Plan home in Convenient Matthews! Steps away from Syskey YMCA, shopping, dining and entertaining. Double door Master. Master Bath with Walk-in Shower. Good sized 2nd floor Secondary BRs with shared Full Bathroom. 390 sqf Third floor suite can be used as bedroom, playroom and office. Gourmet Kitchen with Huge Island. Numerous windows. Easy Access to 485. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. New refrigerator and Blind in bedrooms will be intaled. GPS ADDRESS: 1501 McKee Rd, Matthews, NC 28105. To community: From 485, take Exit 57 and head north on Hwy 16, Providence Road. Turn right onto McKee Road and travel about 4 miles. Turn right onto Hampstead Pond Lane and the home will be the fourth home on your right