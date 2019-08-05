All apartments in Weddington
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:27 PM

5608 Weddington Matthews Road

5608 Weddington Matthews Road · No Longer Available
Location

5608 Weddington Matthews Road, Weddington, NC 28104

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare find! Ranch home in the heart of Weddington on over 2 acres! Home has been updated with modern appeal. Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout the entire home, which offers sought-after open floor plan and architectural features such as painted brick hearth, built-ins, and ceiling beams. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances. The home offers ~2000 s.f. of living space, with 4 BRs and 2 full baths. Highly desirable Weddington area with some of the highest rated schools!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Weddington Matthews Road have any available units?
5608 Weddington Matthews Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 5608 Weddington Matthews Road have?
Some of 5608 Weddington Matthews Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 Weddington Matthews Road currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Weddington Matthews Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Weddington Matthews Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5608 Weddington Matthews Road is pet friendly.
Does 5608 Weddington Matthews Road offer parking?
No, 5608 Weddington Matthews Road does not offer parking.
Does 5608 Weddington Matthews Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 Weddington Matthews Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Weddington Matthews Road have a pool?
No, 5608 Weddington Matthews Road does not have a pool.
Does 5608 Weddington Matthews Road have accessible units?
No, 5608 Weddington Matthews Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Weddington Matthews Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5608 Weddington Matthews Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 Weddington Matthews Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5608 Weddington Matthews Road does not have units with air conditioning.
