5608 Weddington Matthews Road

Rare find! Ranch home in the heart of Weddington on over 2 acres! Home has been updated with modern appeal. Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout the entire home, which offers sought-after open floor plan and architectural features such as painted brick hearth, built-ins, and ceiling beams. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances. The home offers ~2000 s.f. of living space, with 4 BRs and 2 full baths. Highly desirable Weddington area with some of the highest rated schools!



