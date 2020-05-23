322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan. Huge Island with lots of granite counter top space. Plenty of 42" cabinets to store everything. Stainless appliances. Walk-in kitchen pantry. Extra storage closet on the main level. Washer and Dryer Included. 2 miles to 485. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.