Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:23 AM

322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B

322 Willow Wood Ct · (980) 219-8129
Location

322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC 28104

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1785 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan. Huge Island with lots of granite counter top space. Plenty of 42" cabinets to store everything. Stainless appliances. Walk-in kitchen pantry. Extra storage closet on the main level. Washer and Dryer Included. 2 miles to 485. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B have any available units?
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B have?
Some of 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B currently offering any rent specials?
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B is pet friendly.
Does 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B offer parking?
Yes, 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B does offer parking.
Does 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B have a pool?
No, 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B does not have a pool.
Does 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B have accessible units?
No, 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B has units with air conditioning.
