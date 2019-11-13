205 Wheatberry Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Almost new construction home available to move-in now without the wait. This is the most popular floor plan in the community. 5 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 Baths, Office, "Hobby" area and 3 Car Garage. This home is loaded with upgrades such as extended entertain/bar, extended 14' by 17' pressure treated wood patio, extended sliding door with full view to the deck, Hardwood floor throughout. Kitchen is bright and airy with a grand size island in the center for family gathering. Electrolux appliances package in kitchen. The master bedroom has a vanity and extended luxury shower. Tons of upgraded luxury features! Great neighborhood amenities & schools.