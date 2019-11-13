All apartments in Weddington
205 Wheatberry Hill Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

205 Wheatberry Hill Drive

205 Wheatberry Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

205 Wheatberry Hill Dr, Weddington, NC 28104

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Almost new construction home available to move-in now without the wait. This is the most popular floor plan in the community. 5 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 Baths, Office, "Hobby" area and 3 Car Garage. This home is loaded with upgrades such as extended entertain/bar, extended 14' by 17' pressure treated wood patio, extended sliding door with full view to the deck, Hardwood floor throughout. Kitchen is bright and airy with a grand size island in the center for family gathering. Electrolux appliances package in kitchen. The master bedroom has a vanity and extended luxury shower. Tons of upgraded luxury features! Great neighborhood amenities & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive have any available units?
205 Wheatberry Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive have?
Some of 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Wheatberry Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weddington.
Does 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Wheatberry Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
