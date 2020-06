Amenities

Gorgeous Home located in the Cureton Subdivision in Waxhaw! - Stunning home, formal model, Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, 2 story great room, open floor plan, large owners suite with trey ceilings, shower with double shower heads, bonus room on 2nd level with bar, fridge and ice maker, 3rd floor has a theater and full bath. Yard has a fireplace, large patio and terrace for entertaining.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3450281)