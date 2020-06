Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home for rent in DESIRABLE WAXHAW! Only minutes from historic Downtown Waxhaw. Home sits in a quiet neigborhood on a corner lot. Home has just been updated with new paint, carpet and flooring! Brand new appliances and granite countertops in kitchen! Ready for you to move your furniture in!