4610 Crewe Hall Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful home located in cul-de-sac on half acre, very private with fenced backyard, formal dining room, lg great room with gas/fp,gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite, lots of storage, sunroom, hardwood floors on main level, master bedroom and 2 bedrooms are located on main level, 4th bedroom with full bathroom and bonus room located upstairs, two car side load garage, LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, community pool and amenities for your family enjoyment, Short term lease available; pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee