4610 Crewe Hall Ln
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

4610 Crewe Hall Ln

4610 Crewe Hall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Crewe Hall Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home located in cul-de-sac on half acre, very private with fenced backyard, formal dining room, lg great room with gas/fp,gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite, lots of storage, sunroom, hardwood floors on main level, master bedroom and 2 bedrooms are located on main level, 4th bedroom with full bathroom and bonus room located upstairs, two car side load garage, LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, community pool and amenities for your family enjoyment, Short term lease available; pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

