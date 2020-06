Amenities

Lawson Living! - LOOK NO FURTHER! Beautiful 5 bedroom home in LAWSON! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, DOUBLE OVENS, GAS COOK TOP and STAINLESS STEEL appliances! TILE, HARDWOODS, a luxurious MASTER SUITE just to name a few features of this home! Community features POOL, PLAYGROUND, FITNESS center and walking trails. Call Jane at 704-281-6096 to schedule a showing. Apply online at jamisonpm.com



(RLNE2242391)