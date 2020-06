Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

All brick, one level ranch home just outside of downtown Waxhaw proper. Sweet screened porch out back, 1 car carport attached to home at rear. Really nice private back yard. Fireplace in great room, living room and dining room. Open kitchen space with breakfast area. Lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets. Washer and dryer hook up located within the closet in the carport. Beautiful, long front porch. Attached to great schools, lots of shopping and restaurants near by .