3400 McPherson St

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning guest suite

RARE Rent to Own opportunity in the amazing Cureton Neighborhood. Check out www.MyCureton.com for more information about this one of a kind community. This MI Homes, full brick LaFayette Model was built in 2007. The home has so many features you have to see the house to believe them all. Carefully review the pictures to see your like NEW Dream Home.

With soaring ceilings throughout this gorgeous 6 bedroom and 4 full bath open plan home is well thought out and offers more storage than you will ever need. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level with a main floor master and guest suite. All of the bedrooms are large with large closets. The oversized kitchen has an enormous island, SS appliances, granite and tile. There is a 3 car side load garage, private rear yard, trees, woods, fire pit and custom patio. An amazing value added update is the roof was replaced in November 2018 and the HVAC units were replaced in 2016. A MUST see home!! This dream home is located just minutes away from downtown Waxhaw and is in the MUCH desired Cuthbertson School district.



(RLNE5003123)