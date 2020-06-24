All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

3400 McPherson St

3400 Mcpherson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Mcpherson Street, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
guest suite
RARE Rent to Own opportunity in the amazing Cureton Neighborhood. Check out www.MyCureton.com for more information about this one of a kind community. This MI Homes, full brick LaFayette Model was built in 2007. The home has so many features you have to see the house to believe them all. Carefully review the pictures to see your like NEW Dream Home.
With soaring ceilings throughout this gorgeous 6 bedroom and 4 full bath open plan home is well thought out and offers more storage than you will ever need. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level with a main floor master and guest suite. All of the bedrooms are large with large closets. The oversized kitchen has an enormous island, SS appliances, granite and tile. There is a 3 car side load garage, private rear yard, trees, woods, fire pit and custom patio. An amazing value added update is the roof was replaced in November 2018 and the HVAC units were replaced in 2016. A MUST see home!! This dream home is located just minutes away from downtown Waxhaw and is in the MUCH desired Cuthbertson School district.

(RLNE5003123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 McPherson St have any available units?
3400 McPherson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3400 McPherson St have?
Some of 3400 McPherson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 McPherson St currently offering any rent specials?
3400 McPherson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 McPherson St pet-friendly?
No, 3400 McPherson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 3400 McPherson St offer parking?
Yes, 3400 McPherson St offers parking.
Does 3400 McPherson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 McPherson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 McPherson St have a pool?
No, 3400 McPherson St does not have a pool.
Does 3400 McPherson St have accessible units?
No, 3400 McPherson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 McPherson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 McPherson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 McPherson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3400 McPherson St has units with air conditioning.
