3212 Bridgewick Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the popular Millbridge in Waxhaw!! - Home features a two story foyer with a gorgeous curved staircase, open floor plan with lots of natural light, hardwood floors on the main floor, a large spacious kitchen with granite countertops and island, stainless steel appliances, garden tub, gas fireplace in great room, a covered front porch, new neutral carpeting on upper level, 2 car garage, and so much more ! Home is walking distance to the pool, fitness center and amenities. Great Schools! Small to medium pets will be considered, no aggressive breeds with a $350 non refundable pet fee. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/yard maintenance.



No Cats Allowed



