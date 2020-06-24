All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 2421 Logan Field Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
2421 Logan Field Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2421 Logan Field Drive

2421 Logan Field Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2421 Logan Field Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful pond front executive home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage. Extraordinary light comes thru the huge windows in this open and airy property. Fireplace and vaulted ceilings in great room, dedicated office with french doors, separate dining room. Sweet hardwoods on main level. Big kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Custom touches like iron stair case railings, tile floors in baths and butlers pantry. Attached to great schools and close to shopping and restaurants. 10 minutes to Ballantyne and 485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Logan Field Drive have any available units?
2421 Logan Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 2421 Logan Field Drive have?
Some of 2421 Logan Field Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Logan Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Logan Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Logan Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Logan Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 2421 Logan Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Logan Field Drive offers parking.
Does 2421 Logan Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Logan Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Logan Field Drive have a pool?
No, 2421 Logan Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Logan Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 2421 Logan Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Logan Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Logan Field Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Logan Field Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Logan Field Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 1 BedroomsWaxhaw 2 Bedrooms
Waxhaw 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaxhaw Accessible Apartments
Waxhaw Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University