2421 Logan Field Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful pond front executive home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage. Extraordinary light comes thru the huge windows in this open and airy property. Fireplace and vaulted ceilings in great room, dedicated office with french doors, separate dining room. Sweet hardwoods on main level. Big kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Custom touches like iron stair case railings, tile floors in baths and butlers pantry. Attached to great schools and close to shopping and restaurants. 10 minutes to Ballantyne and 485.