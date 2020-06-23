All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 2009 Trading Path Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
2009 Trading Path Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

2009 Trading Path Lane

2009 Trading Path Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2009 Trading Path Ln, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Upscale Lawson Community in Waxhaw!

5 Full-Size Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Front Porch, Open Foyer, Formal Dining Room and Study with Built-Ins and Decorative Wainscoting, Living Room with Fireplace, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Screened-In Sunroom, Backyard Patio for Entertaining, Fire Pit!

Beautiful Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Upgraded Appliances, Island, Ceramic Tiles, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Cabinets, Gas Cook Top, Breakfast Area, opens up to a Breakfast Room, and so much more!

Beautiful Owner's Suite and Bath on 2nd Floor, with large loft area outside bedroom. Master has Large Bath with Dual Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower and Walk-in Closet. Large Mother-in-Law Suite, Huge Bedroom, Bathroom and Closet.

Tree-Lined Backyard for privacy, Screened-In Sunroom, Patio and Fire Pit for Entertaining, on a Quiet Street with Strolling Sidewalks and more.

All Lawson Community Amenities Included in Rent; Mill House Clubhouse, Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Playground, Nature Trails, Green Spaces and more!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Trading Path Lane have any available units?
2009 Trading Path Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 2009 Trading Path Lane have?
Some of 2009 Trading Path Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Trading Path Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Trading Path Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Trading Path Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Trading Path Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Trading Path Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Trading Path Lane offers parking.
Does 2009 Trading Path Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Trading Path Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Trading Path Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2009 Trading Path Lane has a pool.
Does 2009 Trading Path Lane have accessible units?
No, 2009 Trading Path Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Trading Path Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Trading Path Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Trading Path Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Trading Path Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University