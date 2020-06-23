2009 Trading Path Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Upscale Lawson Community in Waxhaw!



5 Full-Size Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Front Porch, Open Foyer, Formal Dining Room and Study with Built-Ins and Decorative Wainscoting, Living Room with Fireplace, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Screened-In Sunroom, Backyard Patio for Entertaining, Fire Pit!



Beautiful Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Upgraded Appliances, Island, Ceramic Tiles, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Cabinets, Gas Cook Top, Breakfast Area, opens up to a Breakfast Room, and so much more!



Beautiful Owner's Suite and Bath on 2nd Floor, with large loft area outside bedroom. Master has Large Bath with Dual Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower and Walk-in Closet. Large Mother-in-Law Suite, Huge Bedroom, Bathroom and Closet.



Tree-Lined Backyard for privacy, Screened-In Sunroom, Patio and Fire Pit for Entertaining, on a Quiet Street with Strolling Sidewalks and more.



All Lawson Community Amenities Included in Rent; Mill House Clubhouse, Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Playground, Nature Trails, Green Spaces and more!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

