2009 Trading Path Lane

Amenities
Upscale Lawson Community in Waxhaw!
5 Full-Size Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Front Porch, Open Foyer, Formal Dining Room and Study with Built-Ins and Decorative Wainscoting, Living Room with Fireplace, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Screened-In Sunroom, Backyard Patio for Entertaining, Fire Pit!
Beautiful Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Upgraded Appliances, Island, Ceramic Tiles, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Cabinets, Gas Cook Top, Breakfast Area, opens up to a Breakfast Room, and so much more!
Beautiful Owner's Suite and Bath on 2nd Floor, with large loft area outside bedroom. Master has Large Bath with Dual Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower and Walk-in Closet. Large Mother-in-Law Suite, Huge Bedroom, Bathroom and Closet.
Tree-Lined Backyard for privacy, Screened-In Sunroom, Patio and Fire Pit for Entertaining, on a Quiet Street with Strolling Sidewalks and more.
All Lawson Community Amenities Included in Rent; Mill House Clubhouse, Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Playground, Nature Trails, Green Spaces and more!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.