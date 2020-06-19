1716 Great Road

Amenities

Located in desirable Lawson subdivision offering incredible amenities and assigned to award-winning schools! Beautiful home has 5 BRs, 3.5 baths and 2429 s.f. of living space. Most of main level has gorgeous dark wood flooring. There is a private office with french doors and a spacious dining room, as well as a large great room with lots of natural light that steps out to a rear deck and a large yard. Fantastic kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stovetop and wall ovens granite counter tops and breakfast bar, white cabinets, white tile backsplash and a pass-through butlers pantry. Set on 1/3 acre near the cul de sac with limited traffic. Over the garage is the perfect in-law or guest suite, complete with a sitting area, bedroom & a full bath!

