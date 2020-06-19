All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 1716 Great Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
1716 Great Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:50 PM

1716 Great Road

1716 Great Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1716 Great Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
guest suite
Located in desirable Lawson subdivision offering incredible amenities and assigned to award-winning schools! Beautiful home has 5 BRs, 3.5 baths and 2429 s.f. of living space. Most of main level has gorgeous dark wood flooring. There is a private office with french doors and a spacious dining room, as well as a large great room with lots of natural light that steps out to a rear deck and a large yard. Fantastic kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stovetop and wall ovens granite counter tops and breakfast bar, white cabinets, white tile backsplash and a pass-through butlers pantry. Set on 1/3 acre near the cul de sac with limited traffic. Over the garage is the perfect in-law or guest suite, complete with a sitting area, bedroom & a full bath!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannaot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Great Road have any available units?
1716 Great Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1716 Great Road have?
Some of 1716 Great Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Great Road currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Great Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Great Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Great Road is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Great Road offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Great Road does offer parking.
Does 1716 Great Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Great Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Great Road have a pool?
No, 1716 Great Road does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Great Road have accessible units?
No, 1716 Great Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Great Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Great Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Great Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Great Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University