1212 Autumn Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Brick Home in sought after location. Marvin Schools. Live in Barrington Community! This 4 Bedroom home has a guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor, and 3 bedrooms, including the Master on the second floor.

Cook in your gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, large gas cooktop, island while still enjoying conversation with your family or guests in the open Great Room plan. Gas fireplace with built ins and Wood floors throughout first floor (except bedroom) and carpet on the second floor. The tray ceiling in the Master Bedroom adds to the elegance of the Suite with beautifully appointed master bath. The laundry room is on the second floor.

Multi zoned HVAC/ 2 car garage/ back patio and the community also features a pool, Tennis Courts, Playground and Walking Trails.