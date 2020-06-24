All apartments in Waxhaw
Waxhaw, NC
1212 Autumn Ridge Drive
1212 Autumn Ridge Drive

1212 Autumn Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Autumn Ridge Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Brick Home in sought after location. Marvin Schools. Live in Barrington Community! This 4 Bedroom home has a guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor, and 3 bedrooms, including the Master on the second floor.
Cook in your gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, large gas cooktop, island while still enjoying conversation with your family or guests in the open Great Room plan. Gas fireplace with built ins and Wood floors throughout first floor (except bedroom) and carpet on the second floor. The tray ceiling in the Master Bedroom adds to the elegance of the Suite with beautifully appointed master bath. The laundry room is on the second floor.
Multi zoned HVAC/ 2 car garage/ back patio and the community also features a pool, Tennis Courts, Playground and Walking Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive have any available units?
1212 Autumn Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Autumn Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1212 Autumn Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
