113 Southcliff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.



Beautiful, Very Nice, Warm and Cozy, 4 Bedrooms (1/down & 3/up), 2.5 Bathrooms, Home in the Southbrook Neighborhood in Waxhaw. Move-In Ready, Fresh Paint and New Laminate Floors downstairs. Huge Fenced Backyard with Patio, Shade Trees and a Utility Shed for extra Storage. Fur-Babies Welcome, Big Beautiful Safe and Secure Backyard.



Home Office on First Floor with Double French Doors, Living Room, 2 Story Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Great View of Backyard with Sliding Glass Door to Patio, Large Master Bedroom Suite with Walk-In Closet, and all Bathrooms have Tile Floors.



Move-In Ready, Rently Self-Showing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.