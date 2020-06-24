All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 113 Southcliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
113 Southcliff Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

113 Southcliff Drive

113 Southcliff Dr Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

113 Southcliff Dr Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.

Beautiful, Very Nice, Warm and Cozy, 4 Bedrooms (1/down & 3/up), 2.5 Bathrooms, Home in the Southbrook Neighborhood in Waxhaw. Move-In Ready, Fresh Paint and New Laminate Floors downstairs. Huge Fenced Backyard with Patio, Shade Trees and a Utility Shed for extra Storage. Fur-Babies Welcome, Big Beautiful Safe and Secure Backyard.

Home Office on First Floor with Double French Doors, Living Room, 2 Story Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Great View of Backyard with Sliding Glass Door to Patio, Large Master Bedroom Suite with Walk-In Closet, and all Bathrooms have Tile Floors.

Move-In Ready, Rently Self-Showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Southcliff Drive have any available units?
113 Southcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 113 Southcliff Drive have?
Some of 113 Southcliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Southcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Southcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Southcliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Southcliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 113 Southcliff Drive offer parking?
No, 113 Southcliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 113 Southcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Southcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Southcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 113 Southcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 113 Southcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Southcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Southcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Southcliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Southcliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Southcliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University