1104 Brough Hall Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym pool 24hr maintenance guest suite tennis court

Fantastic 3-story home with 6 BRs + BONUS, 4.5 BATH and 4456 s.f. located in Lawson subdivision, assigned to top-performing Cutherbertson schools! Chef's gourmet kitchen has it all-- stainless steel appliances include gas cook top, double wall ovens, over the range microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Stunning granite counter tops and large center island. Beautiful wood floors are through the main level's kitchen, great room, living room, office and dining room. Two staircases with iron balusters to 2nd level. Spacious and elegant master bedroom has separate sitting area and a master bath with dual vanities, glass shower and garden tub. Four more secondary BRs are also on this level with a shared jack and jill bath and a full hall bath. Third level makes a wonderfully private guest suite offering a 6th bedroom, bonus room and full bath! You will love the wooded rear yard with deck, spacious paver patio, and fire pit area. Community amenities include clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, walking trails!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.