1104 Brough Hall Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 10:16 PM

1104 Brough Hall Drive

1104 Brough Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Brough Hall Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
guest suite
tennis court
Fantastic 3-story home with 6 BRs + BONUS, 4.5 BATH and 4456 s.f. located in Lawson subdivision, assigned to top-performing Cutherbertson schools! Chef's gourmet kitchen has it all-- stainless steel appliances include gas cook top, double wall ovens, over the range microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Stunning granite counter tops and large center island. Beautiful wood floors are through the main level's kitchen, great room, living room, office and dining room. Two staircases with iron balusters to 2nd level. Spacious and elegant master bedroom has separate sitting area and a master bath with dual vanities, glass shower and garden tub. Four more secondary BRs are also on this level with a shared jack and jill bath and a full hall bath. Third level makes a wonderfully private guest suite offering a 6th bedroom, bonus room and full bath! You will love the wooded rear yard with deck, spacious paver patio, and fire pit area. Community amenities include clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, walking trails!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Brough Hall Drive have any available units?
1104 Brough Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1104 Brough Hall Drive have?
Some of 1104 Brough Hall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Brough Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Brough Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Brough Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Brough Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Brough Hall Drive offer parking?
No, 1104 Brough Hall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Brough Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Brough Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Brough Hall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Brough Hall Drive has a pool.
Does 1104 Brough Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104 Brough Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Brough Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Brough Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Brough Hall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Brough Hall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
