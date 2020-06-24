1048 Winnett Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Available February 1st! Come and see this like new 3 BR. / 2 1/2 Bath 2 story Millbridge home with open floor plan boasts a large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, large open Family Room with gas fireplace, first floor office and large open foyer and hardwood floors! Large Master Bedroom suite has beautiful bathroom with dual sinks, large walk in shower and Huge walk in closet. Large second floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Enjoy the large backyard with paver patio and exterior gas fireplace.

This home has all the bells and whistles, award winning schools and amenities. This home will not last long!

Large backyard with paver patio and gas fireplace. Award winning amenities including community pool, clubhouse, basketball court and walking trails.