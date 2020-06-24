All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 1048 Winnett Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
1048 Winnett Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

1048 Winnett Drive

1048 Winnett Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1048 Winnett Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available February 1st! Come and see this like new 3 BR. / 2 1/2 Bath 2 story Millbridge home with open floor plan boasts a large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, large open Family Room with gas fireplace, first floor office and large open foyer and hardwood floors! Large Master Bedroom suite has beautiful bathroom with dual sinks, large walk in shower and Huge walk in closet. Large second floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Enjoy the large backyard with paver patio and exterior gas fireplace.
This home has all the bells and whistles, award winning schools and amenities. This home will not last long!
Large backyard with paver patio and gas fireplace. Award winning amenities including community pool, clubhouse, basketball court and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Winnett Drive have any available units?
1048 Winnett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1048 Winnett Drive have?
Some of 1048 Winnett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Winnett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Winnett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Winnett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1048 Winnett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 1048 Winnett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Winnett Drive offers parking.
Does 1048 Winnett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 Winnett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Winnett Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1048 Winnett Drive has a pool.
Does 1048 Winnett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1048 Winnett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Winnett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 Winnett Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 Winnett Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1048 Winnett Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University