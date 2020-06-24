All apartments in Waxhaw
Waxhaw, NC
1037 Bannister Road
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:53 AM

1037 Bannister Road

1037 Bannister Rd · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1037 Bannister Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Brand new for you and your family - Brand new home - just built in 2019 - never been lived in. Large kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace & built-ins. Fabulous owners suite w/ dual closets, good size secondary bedrooms, loft. Fabulous gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, large island, walk-in pantry, and wonderful 5-burner gas stovetop. Wonderful school district. Hardwoods on main, structured wiring, recessed lighting, energy star 3.0 certification, WIFI certification. Screened in porch leads to paver patio with built in gas grill overlooking a beautiful homesite. Visit Millbridge's award winning amenities featuring Community House, pools with slides and lazy river, playground, airnasium, state of the art fitness center and full time Activity Director! This is a must see for the quality of your life.

(RLNE4858109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

