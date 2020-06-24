1037 Bannister Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access

Brand new for you and your family - Brand new home - just built in 2019 - never been lived in. Large kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace & built-ins. Fabulous owners suite w/ dual closets, good size secondary bedrooms, loft. Fabulous gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, large island, walk-in pantry, and wonderful 5-burner gas stovetop. Wonderful school district. Hardwoods on main, structured wiring, recessed lighting, energy star 3.0 certification, WIFI certification. Screened in porch leads to paver patio with built in gas grill overlooking a beautiful homesite. Visit Millbridge's award winning amenities featuring Community House, pools with slides and lazy river, playground, airnasium, state of the art fitness center and full time Activity Director! This is a must see for the quality of your life.



(RLNE4858109)