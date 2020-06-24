All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

1036 Ridge Haven Road

1036 Ridge Haven Road · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Ridge Haven Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Award Winning Plan! Gorgeous Craftsman style home in Millbridge with double front porch and fenced rear yard! Well appointed kitchen with Butler's Pantry, Hardwood flooring, Stainless Appliances, Maple Cabinetry, Designer Tile Backsplash and Granite Countertops. Spacious family room adjoining kitchen/breakfast area with Gas Fireplace. Bedroom and full bath on first floor. Both Formals and gorgeous trim pkg.!
HURRY! EASY TO SHOW !!!!! Do Not Disturb Tenant !!!!!! Available April 1, 2020.
LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Ridge Haven Road have any available units?
1036 Ridge Haven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1036 Ridge Haven Road have?
Some of 1036 Ridge Haven Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Ridge Haven Road currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Ridge Haven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Ridge Haven Road pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Ridge Haven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 1036 Ridge Haven Road offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Ridge Haven Road offers parking.
Does 1036 Ridge Haven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Ridge Haven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Ridge Haven Road have a pool?
No, 1036 Ridge Haven Road does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Ridge Haven Road have accessible units?
No, 1036 Ridge Haven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Ridge Haven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 Ridge Haven Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Ridge Haven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Ridge Haven Road does not have units with air conditioning.
