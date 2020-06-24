1001 Wainscott Drive

Amenities

Exquisite rental in Lawson! Popular, open concept Forsythe floor plan with 5 BR, 3.5 baths. This home is on a corner lot and has a pet-friendly, fenced yard. Clean and well-maintained, this plan features all 5 bedrooms on the second level plus a game loft. Downstairs has a private study with french doors, a modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and more cabinets than the average home. Bank of windows along the back of the house make the home happy and bright! Community features: two pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, playgrounds, walking trails and fitness facilities. Directly across the street from award-winning Cuthbertson schools.