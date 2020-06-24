All apartments in Waxhaw
1001 Wainscott Drive
1001 Wainscott Drive

1001 Wainscott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Wainscott Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Exquisite rental in Lawson! Popular, open concept Forsythe floor plan with 5 BR, 3.5 baths. This home is on a corner lot and has a pet-friendly, fenced yard. Clean and well-maintained, this plan features all 5 bedrooms on the second level plus a game loft. Downstairs has a private study with french doors, a modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and more cabinets than the average home. Bank of windows along the back of the house make the home happy and bright! Community features: two pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, playgrounds, walking trails and fitness facilities. Directly across the street from award-winning Cuthbertson schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Wainscott Drive have any available units?
1001 Wainscott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1001 Wainscott Drive have?
Some of 1001 Wainscott Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Wainscott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Wainscott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Wainscott Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Wainscott Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Wainscott Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Wainscott Drive offers parking.
Does 1001 Wainscott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Wainscott Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Wainscott Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Wainscott Drive has a pool.
Does 1001 Wainscott Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Wainscott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Wainscott Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Wainscott Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Wainscott Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Wainscott Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
