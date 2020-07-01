All apartments in Wake Forest
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Caveness Farms Apartment Homes

1760 Pasture Walk Dr · (980) 223-3196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0866 · Avail. now

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 1017 · Avail. now

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 0878 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,088

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1750 · Avail. now

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit 0823 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit 0729 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Caveness Farms Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
cable included
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
trash valet
hot tub
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes offers a distinct selection of one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Each home is thoughtfully crafted with a private patio or balcony, central heat and air conditioning, French doors, marble vanity countertops and a complete kitchen appliance package. Premium styles include hardwood style flooring, a screened patio, scenic wooded views and panoramic bay windows. Our pet-friendly community offers shared spaces with your lifestyle in mind; come home and soak up the scenery on the four-acre stocked lake with a gazebo and fishing pier, take your furry friends on the fitness trail or to the dog park, invite friends or hangout with your neighbors in the Wi-Fi cafe or relax by the pool with an outdoor grilling island. Caveness Farm's location also affords local amenities with easy access to a variety of shopping and dining venues such as Chili's Grill and Bar, Texas Roadhouse, Walmart Supercenter and the Wake Forest Farm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Caveness Farms Apartment Homes have any available units?
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes has 12 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Caveness Farms Apartment Homes have?
Some of Caveness Farms Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Caveness Farms Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Caveness Farms Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Caveness Farms Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Caveness Farms Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, Caveness Farms Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does Caveness Farms Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Caveness Farms Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Caveness Farms Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Caveness Farms Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Caveness Farms Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Caveness Farms Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Caveness Farms Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Caveness Farms Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Caveness Farms Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Caveness Farms Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
