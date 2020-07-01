Amenities
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes offers a distinct selection of one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Each home is thoughtfully crafted with a private patio or balcony, central heat and air conditioning, French doors, marble vanity countertops and a complete kitchen appliance package. Premium styles include hardwood style flooring, a screened patio, scenic wooded views and panoramic bay windows. Our pet-friendly community offers shared spaces with your lifestyle in mind; come home and soak up the scenery on the four-acre stocked lake with a gazebo and fishing pier, take your furry friends on the fitness trail or to the dog park, invite friends or hangout with your neighbors in the Wi-Fi cafe or relax by the pool with an outdoor grilling island. Caveness Farm's location also affords local amenities with easy access to a variety of shopping and dining venues such as Chili's Grill and Bar, Texas Roadhouse, Walmart Supercenter and the Wake Forest Farm