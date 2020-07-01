Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher cable included ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access online portal trash valet hot tub

Caveness Farms Apartment Homes offers a distinct selection of one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Each home is thoughtfully crafted with a private patio or balcony, central heat and air conditioning, French doors, marble vanity countertops and a complete kitchen appliance package. Premium styles include hardwood style flooring, a screened patio, scenic wooded views and panoramic bay windows. Our pet-friendly community offers shared spaces with your lifestyle in mind; come home and soak up the scenery on the four-acre stocked lake with a gazebo and fishing pier, take your furry friends on the fitness trail or to the dog park, invite friends or hangout with your neighbors in the Wi-Fi cafe or relax by the pool with an outdoor grilling island. Caveness Farm's location also affords local amenities with easy access to a variety of shopping and dining venues such as Chili's Grill and Bar, Texas Roadhouse, Walmart Supercenter and the Wake Forest Farm