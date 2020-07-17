4000 Forty Niners Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 1.5 story gem is tucked away on almost 3 acres. It's wrap around porch is just waiting for you and your cup of morning coffee. The first floor master has a tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. Upstairs loft over looks the living room. The 2 bedrooms upstairs are spacious with nice size closets. The large deck area in the back over looks a wooded area, great for entertaining. The 2 car garage and long drive way gives you plenty of space. Brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout the house.