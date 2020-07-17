All apartments in Wake County
4000 Forty Niners Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4000 Forty Niners Road

4000 Forty-Niner's Road · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Forty-Niner's Road, Wake County, NC 27520
Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
This 1.5 story gem is tucked away on almost 3 acres. It's wrap around porch is just waiting for you and your cup of morning coffee. The first floor master has a tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. Upstairs loft over looks the living room. The 2 bedrooms upstairs are spacious with nice size closets. The large deck area in the back over looks a wooded area, great for entertaining. The 2 car garage and long drive way gives you plenty of space. Brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Forty Niners Road have any available units?
4000 Forty Niners Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wake County, NC.
What amenities does 4000 Forty Niners Road have?
Some of 4000 Forty Niners Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Forty Niners Road currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Forty Niners Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Forty Niners Road pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Forty Niners Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 4000 Forty Niners Road offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Forty Niners Road offers parking.
Does 4000 Forty Niners Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Forty Niners Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Forty Niners Road have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Forty Niners Road has a pool.
Does 4000 Forty Niners Road have accessible units?
No, 4000 Forty Niners Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Forty Niners Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Forty Niners Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Forty Niners Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Forty Niners Road does not have units with air conditioning.
