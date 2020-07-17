2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd

Amenities

One of a kind ranch home in the Horse Shoe Farm Nature Preserve. Boasts 4 spacious bedrooms,3 baths, approx 3,118 square feet. Breath taking foyer with dining room on one side, office area on the other, both include gorgeous chandeliers. HUGE family room with built in book shelves, wood burning fire place, and back deck access. Back deck (perfect for entertaining-one of two decks) also over looks Neuse River, with plenty of land. Second deck is covered, complete with ceiling fan for those hot summer days. Includes eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, all kitchen appliances included. Washer and dryer included with rent. Secluded feel with high way, restaurant, and shopping amenities just a couple of miles away. Rents for $2195 per month, security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pets are optional, depending on breed, and with a $200, non refundable pet fee paid, per pet. Available mid September. Act fast, this beautiful property won't last long!