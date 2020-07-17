All apartments in Wake County
Find more places like 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd

2901 Horse Shoe Farm Road · (919) 878-7474 ext. 207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2901 Horse Shoe Farm Road, Wake County, NC 27587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of a kind ranch home in the Horse Shoe Farm Nature Preserve. Boasts 4 spacious bedrooms,3 baths, approx 3,118 square feet. Breath taking foyer with dining room on one side, office area on the other, both include gorgeous chandeliers. HUGE family room with built in book shelves, wood burning fire place, and back deck access. Back deck (perfect for entertaining-one of two decks) also over looks Neuse River, with plenty of land. Second deck is covered, complete with ceiling fan for those hot summer days. Includes eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, all kitchen appliances included. Washer and dryer included with rent. Secluded feel with high way, restaurant, and shopping amenities just a couple of miles away. Rents for $2195 per month, security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pets are optional, depending on breed, and with a $200, non refundable pet fee paid, per pet. Available mid September. Act fast, this beautiful property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd have any available units?
2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd have?
Some of 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd offer parking?
No, 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd have a pool?
No, 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd have accessible units?
No, 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr
Apex, NC 27539
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir
Raleigh, NC 27606
Hunting Ridge
1019 Fox Hunt Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
Tree Top Apartments
1328 Steinbeck Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Moses Court
900 Moses Court
Raleigh, NC 27604
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl
Morrisville, NC 27560
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
The Summit at Avent Ferry
1025 Avent Hill
Raleigh, NC 27606

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHillsborough, NCLillington, NC
Sanford, NCDunn, NCOxford, NCWilson, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCGraham, NCCarthage, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity