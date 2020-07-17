All apartments in Wake County
108 W Marsha Gayle Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

108 W Marsha Gayle Ct

108 West Marsha Gayle Court · (919) 661-0978
Location

108 West Marsha Gayle Court, Wake County, NC 27526

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2117 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cape Cod on 1.5 acres in Fuquay Varina - Eat-in kitchen with appliances, 1st floor Master and second bedroom on first floor, living room and huge family room that opens to deck and 2 car garage. Upstairs has a bedroom, full bath and a den/office. Large heated and cooled, unfinished room over 2 car, over-sized garage is great for play or storage. Deck overlooks wooded back yard with bordering creek. Cul-de-sac lot. Apply at www.dealrealty.com under the rentals tab.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5860165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct have any available units?
108 W Marsha Gayle Ct has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
108 W Marsha Gayle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct is pet friendly.
Does 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct offers parking.
Does 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct have a pool?
No, 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct have accessible units?
No, 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 W Marsha Gayle Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
