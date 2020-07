Amenities

Pristine Move In Ready Home located in the Conservancy at Waxhaw Creek Subdivision! - This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances and large island featuring a snack bar area, open to breakfast and den, formal dining room, loft area that can be used as a media area, beautiful yard with fire pit and so much more. Lawn Care included. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



