Union County, NC
3403 Paxton Ridge Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

3403 Paxton Ridge Drive

3403 Paxton Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Paxton Ridge Lane, Union County, NC 28079

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3403 Paxton Ridge Drive Available 08/16/19 3403 Paxton Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC 28079 - A nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story home is in the Shiloh Trace Community on a cul-de-sac. Inside you will find a wood floor foyer, a carpeted family room and dining room, a spacious carpeted living room and half bath with pedestal sink. The large eat-in kitchen features premium vinyl flooring, durable laminate counter-tops, 30 oak cabinets and appliances (range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and side by side refrigerator). Upstairs is the large carpeted master bedroom that features a walk-in closet and master bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs, there are 3 guest carpeted bedrooms that share a full hall bath. Additional Features: Neighborhood Pool, Pond and Walking Trails. Built in 2004 this home offers approx. 2200 sq. ft of living space. Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking.

Directions: I-77 South to I-485 E. to Highway 74 E to Right onto Wesley Chapel Stout. Cross over Old Charlotte Highway and go one mile then right into Shiloh Trace to Paxton Ridge.

(RLNE2751294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive have any available units?
3403 Paxton Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
What amenities does 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Paxton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3403 Paxton Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
