3403 Paxton Ridge Drive Available 08/16/19 3403 Paxton Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC 28079 - A nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story home is in the Shiloh Trace Community on a cul-de-sac. Inside you will find a wood floor foyer, a carpeted family room and dining room, a spacious carpeted living room and half bath with pedestal sink. The large eat-in kitchen features premium vinyl flooring, durable laminate counter-tops, 30 oak cabinets and appliances (range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and side by side refrigerator). Upstairs is the large carpeted master bedroom that features a walk-in closet and master bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs, there are 3 guest carpeted bedrooms that share a full hall bath. Additional Features: Neighborhood Pool, Pond and Walking Trails. Built in 2004 this home offers approx. 2200 sq. ft of living space. Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking.



Directions: I-77 South to I-485 E. to Highway 74 E to Right onto Wesley Chapel Stout. Cross over Old Charlotte Highway and go one mile then right into Shiloh Trace to Paxton Ridge.



(RLNE2751294)