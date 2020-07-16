All apartments in Union County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

309 Dexter Place

309 Dexter Place · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

309 Dexter Place, Union County, NC 28110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 309 Dexter Place Monroe NC · Avail. now

$1,249

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,312 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5512515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Dexter Place have any available units?
309 Dexter Place has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 309 Dexter Place currently offering any rent specials?
309 Dexter Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Dexter Place pet-friendly?
No, 309 Dexter Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 309 Dexter Place offer parking?
No, 309 Dexter Place does not offer parking.
Does 309 Dexter Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Dexter Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Dexter Place have a pool?
Yes, 309 Dexter Place has a pool.
Does 309 Dexter Place have accessible units?
No, 309 Dexter Place does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Dexter Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Dexter Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Dexter Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Dexter Place does not have units with air conditioning.
