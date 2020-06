Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

***Available Now***



Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow with covered rocking chair porch. This home features 1.258 sq. ft. of living space which includes a beautiful applianced kitchen with granite countertops, a separate living room and dining room with French doors. You will love the easy care hardwood laminate floors and updated light fixtures. This home is move in ready just for you!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.