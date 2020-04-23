300 Valley Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

1/2 Month of Free Rent! Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath 2-Story Home for Rent in Stanley, NC - Located in Gaston County. This newly renovated 2-Story Home . Has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, huge back yard, laminate floors, Living room with fireplace, Breakfast area, Kitchen with new counter tops, lots of cabinet space and Master Bedroom with new updated bathroom. It is approximately 1250 square feet .



Hwy 275 to Main Street in Stanley. TL on Church Street. TR on 2nd Street. Valley Street in on the Right.



(RLNE5411877)