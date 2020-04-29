207 E Parkwood St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in small town Stanley just outside of Mount Holly. Comes with stove & refrigerator for courtesy use. Well kept home. Nice back porch with privacy trees on one side. Located within walking distance of Main Street. This house won't last long!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE4329398)