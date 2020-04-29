Available! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in small town Stanley just outside of Mount Holly. Comes with stove & refrigerator for courtesy use. Well kept home. Nice back porch with privacy trees on one side. Located within walking distance of Main Street. This house won't last long!
*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.
Call / Email us today! 704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com
(RLNE4329398)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 E Parkwood St have any available units?
207 E Parkwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanley, NC.
What amenities does 207 E Parkwood St have?
Some of 207 E Parkwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 E Parkwood St currently offering any rent specials?
207 E Parkwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 E Parkwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 E Parkwood St is pet friendly.
Does 207 E Parkwood St offer parking?
No, 207 E Parkwood St does not offer parking.
Does 207 E Parkwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 E Parkwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 E Parkwood St have a pool?
No, 207 E Parkwood St does not have a pool.
Does 207 E Parkwood St have accessible units?
No, 207 E Parkwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 207 E Parkwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 E Parkwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 E Parkwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 E Parkwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)