All apartments in Stallings
Find more places like 2023 Stallings Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stallings, NC
/
2023 Stallings Road
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM

2023 Stallings Road

2023 Stallings Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stallings
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2023 Stallings Road, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
**AS-IS, OWNER PERFORMS NO REPAIRS/WORK, MONTH TO MONTH RENTAL ONLY THROUGH 4/30/2020 - THIS CORNER WILL BE REDEVELOPED UPON COUNTY REZONING APPROVAL***
Magnificent country house located just minutes to Hwy 74 Independence and 485. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has approx. 2700 sq ft with a beautiful in ground pool, a HUGE front porch, sun room, large deck, a large open barn, an outbuilding for storage, a circular driveway, multiple fenced areas potentially for animals, hardwoods, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, a double pantry in the open kitchen, dining room with pocket doors, fireplace in living room, large laundry room. Water is included. Relax on 5 hard-to-find acres so close to shopping, grocery stores and convenient to Matthews, Monroe, Waxhaw and Charlotte. Tenant is responsible for exterior lawn & pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Stallings Road have any available units?
2023 Stallings Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 2023 Stallings Road have?
Some of 2023 Stallings Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Stallings Road currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Stallings Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Stallings Road pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Stallings Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stallings.
Does 2023 Stallings Road offer parking?
Yes, 2023 Stallings Road offers parking.
Does 2023 Stallings Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 Stallings Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Stallings Road have a pool?
Yes, 2023 Stallings Road has a pool.
Does 2023 Stallings Road have accessible units?
No, 2023 Stallings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Stallings Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2023 Stallings Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 Stallings Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 Stallings Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stallings 3 BedroomsStallings Apartments with Balcony
Stallings Apartments with Washer-DryerStallings Dog Friendly Apartments
Stallings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College