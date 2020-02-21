2023 Stallings Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

**AS-IS, OWNER PERFORMS NO REPAIRS/WORK, MONTH TO MONTH RENTAL ONLY THROUGH 4/30/2020 - THIS CORNER WILL BE REDEVELOPED UPON COUNTY REZONING APPROVAL***

Magnificent country house located just minutes to Hwy 74 Independence and 485. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has approx. 2700 sq ft with a beautiful in ground pool, a HUGE front porch, sun room, large deck, a large open barn, an outbuilding for storage, a circular driveway, multiple fenced areas potentially for animals, hardwoods, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, a double pantry in the open kitchen, dining room with pocket doors, fireplace in living room, large laundry room. Water is included. Relax on 5 hard-to-find acres so close to shopping, grocery stores and convenient to Matthews, Monroe, Waxhaw and Charlotte. Tenant is responsible for exterior lawn & pool maintenance.