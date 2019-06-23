All apartments in Stallings
Stallings, NC
200 Smith Circle
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 PM

200 Smith Circle

200 Smith Circle · No Longer Available
Location

200 Smith Circle, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable brick single family home with open floor living area in the Matthews area. Enjoy a great location, conveniently sits between Old Monroe Road and 74 in Stallings, with easy access to 485. Walking distance to the Stallings Park Oversized 2 car garage with additional workshop/storage space Long paved driveway with plenty of parking area. Includes Wood burning stove. Dog friendly (fees and breed limitations apply) In an established quiet neighborhood off of Stallings Rd. It features open floor plan in the living room & kitchen area (with plenty of room for an eat-in kitchen). Formal Dining Room is large and has a wood-burning stove. Home has spacious laundry room with plenty of room for storage! Large bedrooms & updated bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Smith Circle have any available units?
200 Smith Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 200 Smith Circle have?
Some of 200 Smith Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Smith Circle currently offering any rent specials?
200 Smith Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Smith Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Smith Circle is pet friendly.
Does 200 Smith Circle offer parking?
Yes, 200 Smith Circle offers parking.
Does 200 Smith Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Smith Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Smith Circle have a pool?
No, 200 Smith Circle does not have a pool.
Does 200 Smith Circle have accessible units?
No, 200 Smith Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Smith Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Smith Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Smith Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Smith Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
