200 Smith Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable brick single family home with open floor living area in the Matthews area. Enjoy a great location, conveniently sits between Old Monroe Road and 74 in Stallings, with easy access to 485. Walking distance to the Stallings Park Oversized 2 car garage with additional workshop/storage space Long paved driveway with plenty of parking area. Includes Wood burning stove. Dog friendly (fees and breed limitations apply) In an established quiet neighborhood off of Stallings Rd. It features open floor plan in the living room & kitchen area (with plenty of room for an eat-in kitchen). Formal Dining Room is large and has a wood-burning stove. Home has spacious laundry room with plenty of room for storage! Large bedrooms & updated bathrooms.