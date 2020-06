Amenities

pet friendly garage basketball court fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking bbq/grill garage

4 bed 2.5 bath home in Matthews - Stevens Mill Subdivision - This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The bonus room can be a bed/bonus. Great location, full brick home, convenient to shopping, schools, and I-485. Side load garage, basketball goal, located on large wooded lot. Raised flower beds and bricked in grilling area. Perfectly located just a minute to 485 and lots of shopping conveniently close by. Formal dining room and fireplace in living room.



(RLNE4184534)